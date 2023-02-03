See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Michael Goldberger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Goldberger, MD

Dr. Michael Goldberger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Goldberger works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Bedminster, NJ, Sparta, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    160 E Hanover Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
  3. 3
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
  4. 4
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
  5. 5
    Livingston
    200 S Orange Ave # 230, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Doctor Goldberger did my rt toe fusion 11years ago. Was happy he fixed a problem another doctor messed up. So i had to have Dr Goldberger fix it. After 11 years my left big toe needed fusion. He took care if that and doing great now. No pain in either great toe.
    Allen Luberger — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Michael Goldberger, MD
    About Dr. Michael Goldberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316034002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Goldberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberger has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

