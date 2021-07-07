Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Newport Orthopedic Institute19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 722-7038
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Physicians Mutual
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Gordon of Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA is a doctor I highly recommend. He doesn't rush through the appointment. He takes time to fully explain the issue at hand, reviews the MRI with you so you walk away completely knowing what your situation is and how best to remedy. He is patient, caring, listens and has a good sense of humor. Very appreciative of Dr. Gordon of NOI.
About Dr. Michael Gordon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184669905
Education & Certifications
- Usc Rancho Los Amigos
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Columbia U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon speaks Spanish.
