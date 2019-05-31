Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD
Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Dr. Greenspan's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
-
2
Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group755 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
-
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenspan?
Yes and my husband will be next to see him.
About Dr. Michael Greenspan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942520127
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenspan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenspan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.