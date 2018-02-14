See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Michael Heeg, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Heeg, MD

Dr. Michael Heeg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Heeg works at Retina Macula Institute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heeg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Macula Institute-Torrance
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 310, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 944-9393
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Denver Retina Center PC
    4500 E Cherry Creek South Dr Ste 102, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 220-0393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Eye Cancer
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Endophthalmitis
Macular Edema
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Vitreoretinal Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridotomy
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sarcoidosis
Temporal Arteritis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 14, 2018
    Wren in SLO, CA — Feb 14, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Heeg, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1972555142
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    Reading Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Heeg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heeg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heeg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heeg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heeg has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heeg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heeg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heeg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heeg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heeg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

