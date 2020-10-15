See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Herion, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Herion, MD

Dr. Michael Herion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Herion works at Center For Venous Disease in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herion's Office Locations

  1
    Center For Venous Disease
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85308 (623) 435-8346
  2
    Center for Colon and Rectal Diseases Plc
    1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 313, Mesa, AZ 85202 (480) 712-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Posterior Scleritis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Posterior Scleritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Posterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Leg Venous Ulcer
Macular Hole
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pterygium
Restless Leg Syndrome
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Spider Veins
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Varicose Veins
Vein Diseases
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Thrombosis
Venous Ulcer
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Michael Herion, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588787568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center for Venous Disease
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess/St Louis U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Herion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

