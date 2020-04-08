Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO
Overview of Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO
Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations
-
1
Mesa160 W University Dr Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 903-8893
-
2
Glendale5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C5, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 641-8992
-
3
Phoenix2125 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (480) 903-8894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassidy?
I have been a patient of Dr. Cassidy for 30+ years. I absolutely love him. My past visit was like all my others, Perfect! I have much respect for him. He has a wonderful staff! I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063480119
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.