Dr. Michael Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ho, MD
Dr. Michael Ho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Carney Hospital, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
UCLA Neurology Santa Monica1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 361-7248
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Carney Hospital
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho is a wonderful and brilliant Neurologist. He was able to identify unique aspects of my 10 year plus aspects of my seizure disorder that no other neurologist had. He spent a lot of time with me, explained everything in perfectly understandable language. Because of him I had a second neuro-surgery that cured my seizure disorder. He has a wonderful personal manner. He spent a lot of time with me during the whole process. I would recommend him to anyone with a seizure disorder.
About Dr. Michael Ho, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1013171834
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UCLA
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.