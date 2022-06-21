Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hsu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Locations
Oncology Hematology Care Inc651 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-6466
St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas85 N Grand Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Directions (859) 331-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. recently treated both my mother and father and took such great care of both of them. We're so lucky to have found such a tremendous physician for my parents! The entire staff are outstanding, very friendly and professional!
About Dr. Michael Hsu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962721530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
