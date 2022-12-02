Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Michael A Jacobs MD PA3370 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-0789
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Jacobs for over a dozen years. Dr. Jacobs has always been diligent in following my condition and his course of treatment, recommendations and advice have always been spot on. I value his expertise and appreciate his warm manner and do not hesitate in recommending him.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
