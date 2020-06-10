Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD
Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Dr. Kleinman's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Office7500 Beechnut St Ste 240, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 981-7777Tuesday1:00pm - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kleinman did my diverticulitis surgery in 2016. I purposefully did not write a review to ensure it was a long lasting resolution. My surgery was a great success and he was cocky and he earned it. Almost 5 years later I have zero side effects and it has changed my quality of life! Thank you so much!
About Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427059187
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center Albert Einstein
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinman has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleinman speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.