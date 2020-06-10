Overview of Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD

Dr. Michael Kleinman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kleinman works at Surgery Associates of Houston LLP in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.