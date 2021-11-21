Dr. Michael Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ko, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ko, MD
Dr. Michael Ko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
-
1
Rush University Med Ctr Ms Clinic1725 W Harrison St Ste 309, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ko?
Dr. Ko is the best MS doctor I've been to.
About Dr. Michael Ko, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1922088111
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Confusion and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.