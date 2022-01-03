Dr. Michael Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Levin, MD
Dr. Michael Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Institute of Urology Pllc395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 315, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 297-1345
-
2
Arizona Institute of Urology5670 N Professional Park Dr Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (843) 884-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Dr. Levin is an outstanding doctor and I couldn't recommend him more highly. I had kidney cancer and he treated me skillfully and with compassion. He listened to my concerns and his command and knowledge of my condition gave me confidence that I was in good hands.
About Dr. Michael Levin, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740280452
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Stanford University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.