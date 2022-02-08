Overview of Dr. Michael Lichtenstein, MD

Dr. Michael Lichtenstein, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Lichtenstein works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Geriatric Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.