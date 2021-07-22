Dr. Lindner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lindner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lindner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lindner works at
Locations
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
San Antonio Gastroenterology Assoc PA2833 Babcock Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 271-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Linder is very pleasant and having a rare disease he has been a great help to me. He is the best GI Dr ever!
About Dr. Michael Lindner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1649274309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
