Overview

Dr. Michael Lindner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lindner works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.