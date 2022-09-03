See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Michael Madden, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Michael Madden, DO

Dr. Michael Madden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Madden works at Hand & Wrist Urgent Care LLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Wrist Urgent Care LLC
    8841 E Bell Rd Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 719-4750
  2. 2
    Desert Ridge Outpatient Surgery Center
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 502-4000
  3. 3
    Advanced Rehab
    3530 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 719-4750

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Madden, DO

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • English
  • 1952784100
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Madden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Madden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

