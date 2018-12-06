Dr. Messina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Messina, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Messina, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Messina works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists44311 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 773-6616
-
2
Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists43585 Monterey Ave Ste 7, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 773-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Messina?
Dr. Messina was so flexible with me when I had severe acne and found a way around taking oral acne medications. I’ve been seeing him for 5+ years and my skin has never been better! Thank you so much!
About Dr. Michael Messina, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609073048
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- University Of Maryland
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messina accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messina works at
Dr. Messina has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Messina speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.