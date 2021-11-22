See All Neurosurgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Munz, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Munz, MD

Dr. Michael Munz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Munz works at Halifax Health - Center for Advanced Wound Healing in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Deltona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munz's Office Locations

    UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 550, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-2340
    Memorial NeuroSpine
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 355, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-2522
    Practice
    3300 E Halifax Crossing Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-6000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Munz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093712572
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Functional &amp; Stereotactic Neurosurgery, The Toronto Hospital, Montreal, Canada|May Clinic|Mayo Clin Rochester
    Residency
    • Mc Gill University|Montreal Neurological Institute &amp; Hospital
    Internship
    • Montreal General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Munz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munz has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Munz speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Munz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

