Overview of Dr. Michael Munz, MD

Dr. Michael Munz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Munz works at Halifax Health - Center for Advanced Wound Healing in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Deltona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.