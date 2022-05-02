Overview

Dr. Michael Neumann, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Neumann works at Flint Gastroenterology Assocs in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.