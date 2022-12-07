Overview

Dr. Michael Nunez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX.



Dr. Nunez works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.