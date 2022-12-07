See All Gastroenterologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michael Nunez, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (131)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Nunez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Nunez works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Digestive Disease Consultants
    Texas Digestive Disease Consultants
8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231
(972) 850-3860

  Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Esophagitis

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 07, 2022
    He's been my Dr for 25 years and he is my favorite .. he's extremely intelligent but so personable you feel like he's a friend who truly cares about you and truly wants to help you in any way possible. You never feel as though he's just rushing you along. He genuinely takes whatever time is needed and listens intently with kindness and compassion. I wish the best for him as he always gives his best to his patients
    About Dr. Michael Nunez, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669413019
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex SW Med Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nunez works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nunez’s profile.

    Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

