Overview of Dr. Michael Palmer, MD

Dr. Michael Palmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.



Dr. Palmer works at The Christ Hospital Physicians- Joint & Spine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.