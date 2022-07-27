Dr. Michael Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Palmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Joint and Spine Center2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 791-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Christ Hospital- Montgomery Campus11140 Montgomery Rd # 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 791-5200
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Podiatry6939 Cox Rd Ste 370, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 791-5200
Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-5200
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just had a partial knee replacement..everything went smoothly as planned. Dr. Palmer has genuine concern for his patients, he was very friendly and made me feel at ease with the whole procedure. I am very happy with everything he did for me!!! Highly recommended him!
- English
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
