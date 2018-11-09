See All Pediatricians in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Michael Pearson, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Pearson, MD

Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Pearson works at Rainier Pediatrics in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Puyallup
    12904 94th Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2018
    Dr. Pearson has been my children's doctor for close to 20 years and I have always been very pleased with him and his staff. Easy going, relaxed atmosphere and never feel rushed or dismissed. Dr. Pearson spends quality time with his patients over quantity of patients. He is a gem for the Puyallup community and surrounding areas.
    AUBURN — Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Pearson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1003921701
    Education & Certifications

    • Orange Co Med Ctr/Uc Irvine
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearson works at Rainier Pediatrics in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pearson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

