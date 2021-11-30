Dr. Michael Piccarelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Piccarelli, DPM
Dr. Michael Piccarelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Gemini Ob.gyn. PC1478 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 273-0123
- Richmond University Medical Center
Dr. Piccarelli operated to correct my left foot bunion problem 5 weeks ago. I'm very happy with the result. The pain and discomfort was much lower than I've expected (compared with what I read on the web). I didn't even took any prescription drugs I was prescribed (only 3 days of Tylenols ). I was able to wear my running shoes and started light excising on stationary bikes for 20 mi. less than 3 weeks post surgery. Now I can work on the Eliiptical machine at the gym for 50m. with no discomfort. Dr. Piccarelli is an excellent surgeon. I Highly recommended. By the way, I'm a healthy 65 year old female.
Dr. Piccarelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piccarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piccarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piccarelli has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piccarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccarelli.
