Overview of Dr. Michael Piccarelli, DPM

Dr. Michael Piccarelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY.



Dr. Piccarelli works at Gemini Ob.gyn. PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.