Dr. Michael Poss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Poss, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University Baptist School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Poss works at
Locations
Virginia Brain & Spine Center1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 450-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put, his demeaner and "bed side manner" is one of true empathy and compassion for the pain and suffering of his patients. He TRULY listens, he TRULY takes his time, and he TRULY provides a level of empathy rarely seen in the medical profession today.
About Dr. Michael Poss, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1053391250
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Anesthesiology Naval Hosp-Jacksonville, Family Medicine
- Wake Forest University Baptist School of Medicine
