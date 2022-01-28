See All Anesthesiologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Michael Poss, MD

Anesthesiology
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Poss, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University Baptist School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Poss works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Brain & Spine Center
    1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 450-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Simply put, his demeaner and "bed side manner" is one of true empathy and compassion for the pain and suffering of his patients. He TRULY listens, he TRULY takes his time, and he TRULY provides a level of empathy rarely seen in the medical profession today.
    Kenneth B. — Jan 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Poss, MD
    About Dr. Michael Poss, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053391250
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Anesthesiology Naval Hosp-Jacksonville, Family Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University Baptist School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Poss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Poss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poss works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Poss’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Poss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

