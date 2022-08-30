Overview of Dr. Michael Seiba, MD

Dr. Michael Seiba, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Seiba works at Michael Seiba, MD in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.