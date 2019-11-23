See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO

Pain Medicine
4.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Sikorsky works at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD
4.5 (204)
View Profile
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
4.1 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
4.6 (80)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 723-1635
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
    468 Cadieux Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 473-1000
  3. 3
    Michigan Orthopedic Surgeons
    26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 663-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Pulsar Medical Associates PC
    27207 Lahser Rd Ste 200B, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 663-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sikorsky?

    Nov 23, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Sikorsky's for over 10-years. He is the only doctor that has ever been able to diagnose, treat and manage my issues. I love this doctor and his staff, they are all AMAZING. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor. I have seen many doctors for my condition and he is by far the best. i recommend him to everyone that speaks to me about pain and/or issues he may be able to assist with. We need more doctors like Dr. Sikorsky. He is very nice, friendly, remembers you as a patient and personal things about you. If he doesn't have the answer he will find it out. He recommends other avenues of treatment that he may not do, but that would help your issues. He is not all about money. He is an amazing person and an amazing doctor.
    Crystal Nims — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sikorsky to family and friends

    Dr. Sikorsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sikorsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629043955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mi Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikorsky has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.