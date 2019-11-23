Overview

Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Sikorsky works at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.