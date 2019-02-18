Overview of Dr. Michael Sundine, MD

Dr. Michael Sundine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Sundine works at Michael J. Sundine MD INC in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.