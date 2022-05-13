Overview

Dr. Michael Valitutto, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Valitutto works at Borgess Womens Health in Battle Creek, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.