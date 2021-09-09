Overview of Dr. Michael Volpe, MD

Dr. Michael Volpe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Volpe works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.