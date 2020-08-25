Dr. Michael Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Williams, MD
Dr. Michael Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Laparoscopic & Endoscopic Surgery Institute PC5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 223, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 500-3660
Johns Creek Surgery6920 McGinnis Ferry Rd Ste 340, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 232-2911
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 500-3660
Atlanta General and Bariatric Surgery Center LLC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 150, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 691-6257
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was the best decision I could have ever made. Dr. Williams was amazing. I never get rushed. He made me feel comfortable that I was in Good hands, and I was. Thank God I had an amazing and uncomplicated post op course and I’m doing great. Thank you Dr. Williams.
About Dr. Michael Williams, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
