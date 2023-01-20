See All Dermatologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mak-Fung works at California Skin Institute in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    California Skin Institute
    2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 369-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Rosa — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1174661086
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mak-Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mak-Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mak-Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mak-Fung works at California Skin Institute in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mak-Fung’s profile.

    Dr. Mak-Fung has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mak-Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mak-Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mak-Fung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mak-Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mak-Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

