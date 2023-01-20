Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mak-Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
California Skin Institute2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 369-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient California skin institute for 20 years and Dr. Mak Fung has been my doctor for probably 10 years. She is kind, caring and listens to her patience needs. She is relentless in trying to find a solution that is attainable and acceptable by the patient. She speaks quickly, but I take it as she has so much to say she tries to get it out. She explains things very well, and her quickness is her demeanor. In another post someone said she seemed in a hurry. That’s just her energy. I am Grateful to Dr. Mak Fung for never giving up And finding a cure! And not to mention, she was financially looking out for me, and following my lead on what I was willing to do and accept. I wish more doctors listened the way she does, and didn’t just push you off to other doctors.
About Dr. Michele Mak-Fung, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1174661086
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mak-Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mak-Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mak-Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mak-Fung has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mak-Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mak-Fung speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mak-Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mak-Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mak-Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mak-Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.