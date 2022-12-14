See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Michelle Israel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (26)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Israel, MD

Dr. Michelle Israel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Israel works at E Kantor Mdj Sugarman MD in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Israel's Office Locations

    E Kantor Mdj Sugarman MD
    435 N Bedford Dr Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-6026
    450 N Bedford Dr Ste 111, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-6026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 14, 2022
She was on time, gave excellent suggestions, and made a lot of sense. I would recommend her to anyone.
LL Waterford — Dec 14, 2022
About Dr. Michelle Israel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386656635
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Israel works at E Kantor Mdj Sugarman MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Israel’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

