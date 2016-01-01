Overview

Dr. Michelle Kittleson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kittleson works at California Heart Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.