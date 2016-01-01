Overview of Dr. Michelle Tam, MD

Dr. Michelle Tam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Tam works at North East Medical Services in San Jose, CA with other offices in Daly City, CA.