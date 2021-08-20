Dr. Tachibana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikio Tachibana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mikio Tachibana, MD
Dr. Mikio Tachibana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Tachibana works at
Dr. Tachibana's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Newport Physicians11100 Warner Ave Ste 154, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 966-2800
-
2
Dr. Mikio Tachibana, MD4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 205B, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 262-0200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency


Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mikio Tachibana 8/6/2021 Hisayo, Hiroko, and Akimi Over the past several years since Mangala and I have been under your care, you have taken the time and energy needed to advise us to the best of your ability to maintain and improve our health. We sincerely appreciate all your efforts, feedback, and advice. In this recent covid times you all have advised us well to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and secure. Specifically, in the past 3 days when Mangala tested positive to covid, you and your staff have QUICKLY set up the necessary test and hospital procedure you felt would protect her and keep her safe. We sincerely appreciate all your efforts and commend all of you for that. Needless to say, we have tremendous respect for all of you and for what you have done, and continue to do for us. Thank you very much, Dr. Tachibana, Hisayo, Hiroko and Akimi. Respectfully, Sharad Rao 9493376000
About Dr. Mikio Tachibana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1598721227
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U MC
- Vly MC
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tachibana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tachibana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tachibana works at
Dr. Tachibana speaks Japanese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tachibana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tachibana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tachibana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tachibana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.