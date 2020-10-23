Dr. Mimi Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mimi Hu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1461, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu is an outstanding physician. She is an Endo/Onc which minimized the number of providers I had to see for my thyroid cancer. She is a part of an exemplary team & they provide exceptional care. Her bedside manner is extraordinary & she connects well with her patients. She is extremely thorough & takes her time explaining everything & then clarifying if any questions arise. If you or one of your loved ones has been dignosed with thyroid cancer, I'd highly recommend you see Dr. Hu for exceptional cancer care.
About Dr. Mimi Hu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1497962252
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
