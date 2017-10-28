Overview of Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD

Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khatri works at NYU Langone Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.