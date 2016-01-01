Dr. Miriam Castillo-Toher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo-Toher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Castillo-Toher, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Castillo-Toher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo-Toher works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health University Family Physicians10810 MALLARD CREEK RD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 234-7019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miriam Castillo-Toher, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1538134689
Education & Certifications
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo-Toher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo-Toher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo-Toher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo-Toher works at
Dr. Castillo-Toher speaks Spanish.
Dr. Castillo-Toher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo-Toher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo-Toher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo-Toher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.