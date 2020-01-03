See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science.

Dr. Rahav works at Kellman Wellness Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicine of Tomorrow
    150 E 55th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-1118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Menstruation
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Menstruation
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rahav?

    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr Miriam Rahav is one of a kind in professional and personal level of care. Her bedside manners are superb and rare in the field of medicine. She invests tireless efforts to help with the patient’s diagnoses, needs, and will apply the most advance technologies in medicine. I know because I’ve gone through many doctors To help with my son’s issues. But never before have I came across This care and nurturing abilities. She is literally an angel in a white coat. I highly recommend her services.
    Obm — Jan 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rahav to family and friends

    Dr. Rahav's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rahav

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD.

    About Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Spanish and Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528348562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore/aecom
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahav works at Kellman Wellness Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rahav’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.