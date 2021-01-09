See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Akman works at Casey & Patel Mds in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mitchell S Akman MD Inc.
    1555 East St Ste 300, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 229-1844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayers Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Cancer
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 09, 2021
    I’ve been going to Dr. Akman for several years. He is professional, takes his time and always answers all of my questions. I trust him ?? % for all of my medical needs. I would highly recommend him.
    Margaret 'Maggie' Blair — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831266345
    Education & Certifications

    • University Alberta Hospital
    • Kingston Genl Hospital
    • Kingston Genl Hospital
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Akman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

