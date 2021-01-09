Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Akman works at
Locations
Mitchell S Akman MD Inc.1555 East St Ste 300, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 229-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Akman for several years. He is professional, takes his time and always answers all of my questions. I trust him ?? % for all of my medical needs. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Alberta Hospital
- Kingston Genl Hospital
- Kingston Genl Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Akman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akman.
