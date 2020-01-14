Dr. Mitchell Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Bernstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Miller Performing Arts Medicine P.c.355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Nyu Langone Colon & Rectal Surgery530 1st Ave Ste 7V, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0584
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Mitchell Alan Bernstein performed abdominal surgery on me on August 28, 2019. The surgery went extremely well - very little pain, excellent healing afterwards. I thank Dr. Bernstein and his helpful staff from the bottom of my heart.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
