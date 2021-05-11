Dr. Mitul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitul Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitul Patel, MD
Dr. Mitul Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Definely would recommend Dr. Patel. Very nice and takes the time to explain your issues and answer any questions. I feel like I had better care with him for the same procedure I had elsewhere. The office staff are very helpful and accomodating. Has been a pleasure going there.
About Dr. Mitul Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1093045197
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
- Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.