Dr. Mitzi Barmatz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Urological Associates of So Arizona Pllc2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-9777
Northwest Tucson Surgery Center6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 877-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Barmatz and her staff (from check in to check out) are very professional, helpful and friendly. She has been my urologist for 2 years. She listens, responds and gives choices for/of treatments. I also see an urologist and have treatments at a university in another state. Dr Barmatz is very receptive to anything that will help with my issues. I would give her 10 stars if they were available! (Any reviews w/less than optimal stars makes me sad for that person’s experience.)
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Barmatz has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barmatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
