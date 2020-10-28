See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.8 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD

Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Cuero Regional Hospital.

Dr. Choudhri works at Greater Houston Interventional Pain Management in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choudhri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Houston Interventional Pain Management
    4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 101, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 622-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management
    9410 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 575-4524
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr Choudhri came highly recommended to me by my surgeon. I can see why, she listens, she cares. I've suffered 20 + yrs from back pain. I've seen many pain doctors. None of them came close to the service Dr. Choudhri gave me. She has gone as far as calling me directly her self to answer all my questions and concerns. What doctor takes the time to call you directly? Thank you for your service Dr. Choudhri!
    Ana Torres — Oct 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD
    About Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942347877
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation At State University Of New York In Buffalo, Ny
    Residency
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

