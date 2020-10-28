Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD
Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Cuero Regional Hospital.
Dr. Choudhri's Office Locations
Greater Houston Interventional Pain Management4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 101, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 622-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management9410 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 575-4524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Choudhri came highly recommended to me by my surgeon. I can see why, she listens, she cares. I've suffered 20 + yrs from back pain. I've seen many pain doctors. None of them came close to the service Dr. Choudhri gave me. She has gone as far as calling me directly her self to answer all my questions and concerns. What doctor takes the time to call you directly? Thank you for your service Dr. Choudhri!
About Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1942347877
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation At State University Of New York In Buffalo, Ny
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhri speaks Hindi and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.