Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Liaquat Med College Jamshoro Sind Pakistan and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
River City Neurological Associates2101 North Ave Ste A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
....as I was saying, as far as the BETTER part goes, this is the first neurologist I've ever had that has gone far and beyond to have the details of my epilepsy examined. And he's still having that a work in progress. I do wish however, that it could be faster to have appts set up, rather than taking a few months though. That can get a little irritating. But not enough to leave a bad review. He's obviously a very busy Dr. But again, it would be considerate for him to at least want to meet all his patients. Well, as far as I go, I've not been properly introduced to him or actually been seen BY him personally. I couldn't even tell you how his bedside mannerism is. But the physician's assistant is great and she DOES listen!
About Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Urdu
- 1073575288
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center|Nassau Co Med Center|University Of Md Med Sys
- Liaquat Med College Jamshoro Sind Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
