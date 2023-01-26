Overview

Dr. Mohammed Pathan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Liaquat Med College Jamshoro Sind Pakistan and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Pathan works at River City Neurological Associates in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.