Dr. Mohit Srivastava, MD
Dr. Mohit Srivastava, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Preston Memorial Hospital150 Memorial Dr, Kingwood, WV 26537 Directions (304) 329-4701Wednesday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Elkins501 RAILROAD AVE, Elkins, WV 26241 Directions (304) 636-5006
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Weston230 Hospital Plz, Weston, WV 26452 Directions (304) 269-6004Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Cardiothoracic Surgery1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-1996Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Excellent not only did he explain every pro and con of my mothers surgery he genuinely cared. I will be forever grateful for saving her life.Thank you Dr. Mo
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
