Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD
Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD

Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles Chldns Hosp-Usc Sch Med

Dr. Behbakht works at Short Hills Pediatrics Primary Care Partners in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behbakht's Office Locations

    Short Hills Pediatrics Inc
    29 Columbia Tpke Ste 201, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-0422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Torticollis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. B is our family favorite doctor. She is very attentive to details, always on time and my kids love her. I have only wonderful things to say about her and her practice, not a single request or question was ever left unanswered. We love her.
    ANASTASIYA TYUSHINA — Feb 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD
    About Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104802438
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Chldns Hosp-Usc Sch Med
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mojgan Behbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behbakht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behbakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behbakht works at Short Hills Pediatrics Primary Care Partners in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Behbakht’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Behbakht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behbakht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behbakht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behbakht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

