Overview

Dr. Molly Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Black works at Orthopedic Surgeons Inc. in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.