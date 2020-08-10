Dr. Molly Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Molly Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgeons, Inc.2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 650, North Kansas City, MO 64116 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Broke my radius in a car accident. Dr Black and her team were extremely knowledgeable, professional and compassionate. They presented and explained options using the language I could understand, and listened and answered all my questions patiently. It made me feel really good when my OT was impressed with the handy work done by Dr Black and her team. It’s good to know I am in good hands, especially in my time of chaos. THANK YOU!
About Dr. Molly Black, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932214251
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Black using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.