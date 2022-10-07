Dr. Schadlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Schadlow, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Schadlow, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schadlow works at
Locations
Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS DERMATOLOGY)820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 661-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Almost no wait. She was very professional, answered my questions clearly. Very knowledgeable. And also a very nice person.
About Dr. Monica Schadlow, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447255427
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital|Ny Med College
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schadlow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schadlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schadlow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schadlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Schadlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schadlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schadlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schadlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.