Dr. Pek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monika Pek, MD
Overview of Dr. Monika Pek, MD
Dr. Monika Pek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Pek works at
Dr. Pek's Office Locations
-
1
South Side Drugs Inc432 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 387-2408
-
2
Oda Primary Care Health Center74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 260-4600
-
3
Oda Primary Health Care Network Inc.60 Jefferson St Ste 1, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 794-5090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pek?
About Dr. Monika Pek, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316902042
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pek accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pek works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.