Dr. Monika Pek, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Monika Pek, MD

Dr. Monika Pek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Pek works at Quality Health Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Monticello, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Side Drugs Inc
    432 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 387-2408
  2. 2
    Oda Primary Care Health Center
    74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 260-4600
  3. 3
    Oda Primary Health Care Network Inc.
    60 Jefferson St Ste 1, Monticello, NY 12701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 794-5090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Monika Pek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316902042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

