See All Hematologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Monique Chang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Monique Chang, MD

Hematology
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monique Chang, MD

Dr. Monique Chang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Center - Mesa Arbor in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pierre Noel, MD
Dr. Pierre Noel, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Appleton, MD
Dr. Christopher Appleton, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD
Dr. Rafael Fonseca, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Cacner & Research Centers
    6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-1326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Mesa
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 406, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-1326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Medical Security
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Indian Health Service
    • inHealth
    • Integra Physician Network
    • INTotal Health
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sliding Scale
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Oct 07, 2019
    Dr. CHANG is a wonderful doctor. She truly cares about her patients. She saved my life, after I was diagnosed with breast cancer! THANK YOU!!
    Barb Thomas — Oct 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monique Chang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monique Chang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chang to family and friends

    Dr. Chang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monique Chang, MD.

    About Dr. Monique Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255381653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City University Of New York Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology & Oncology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Center - Mesa Arbor in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monique Chang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.